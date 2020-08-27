‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal

Sections
The Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress reportedly passed a resolution demanding action against Prasada, a leader from Uttar Pradesh, and has accused his family of being against the Gandhi family.

Aug 27, 2020

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was among those who wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul, on Thursday alleged that party leader Jitin Prasad is being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and termed it as “unfortunate”. Prasada, a former union minister, was among the signatories to the letter that sought an active and full-time party president. Prasad is also a special invitee to the CWC.

“Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP.Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own,” Sibal said on Twitter. Reacting to it, another Congress leader, Manish Tewari who was also a signatory to the letter, posted a single word “Prescient” on Twitter.  

The Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress reportedly passed a resolution demanding action against Prasad, a leader from Uttar Pradesh, and has accused his family of being against the Gandhi family. Jitender Prasad, the father of Jitin Prasada, had also unsuccessfully contested for the post of Congress president against Sonia Gandhi in the past, the DCC reportedly said.

The charge comes three days after the Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president and bring about organisational changes. The CWC was convened to discuss the leadership issue and the letter written by over 20 leaders on the issue.



