‘Unimaginable challenges and bold accomplishments’: BJP chief JP Nadda lauds one year of Modi 2.0

The first year of the Narendra Modi government’s second term was a year of “unimaginable” challenges and big and bold accomplishments at the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Saturday, as he highlighted the efforts to combat the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, abrogation of Article 370 and passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament as major achievements.

Nadda was addressing a virtual press conference on his party’s first anniversary after it returned to power for a second five-year term last year.

Nadda told media persons that the Covid-19 challenge was unexpected and unimaginable, but the country, led by Modi, had managed to keep the viral outbreak under check.

“While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against Covid-19, the situation is under control in India,” said Nadda, a former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare.

He said when the Covid-19 crisis initially unfolded the capacity to address a pandemic was limited, but the production of ventillators, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits were ramped up in a short span of time.

The PM introduced the lockdown restrictions through ‘Jan Bhagidaari’ (public participation), he added.

He pointed out that the decision to provide economic support to the people, especially the vulnerable section, was taken with alacrity, which has received high praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several other global bodies.

He lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s efforts to unveil a holistic Rs 20,000 lakh crore economic stimulus package to combat Covid-19 and the PM’s timely call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Initiative).

Nadda cited the abrogation Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as a major step taken by the government shortly after coming back to power and said that the move paved the way for the people of Jammu & Kashmir to join the national mainstream. He said that the scrapping of Article 370 was a bold decision that strengthened the country and realised the “one nation, one constitution,” which many had considered as an impossible task.

Similarly, he cited the abolition of Triple Talaq as a laudable move that ensured justice to Muslim women. The decision not to join the “anti-farmer” Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, was another such case in the point, the BJP chief said.

Nadda accepted that the Covid-19 is an unimaginable crisis and there are no ready solutions to the pandemic.

“However, the country stands with Modiji,” he added.

He said the party would continue to move ahead with a progressive approach.

Nadda hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government’s inept handling of the viral outbreak and the migrant workers’ travails of returning to their native places amid the lockdown restrictions.

The BJP president alleged that Gandhi did not display an “in-depth understanding” of these critical issues.

“His statements smacked of bad politics,” he alleged.

He also blamed the Congress for its “delaying tactics” on a resolution of the Ayodhya dispute and credited the government for its bid to construct a “grand Ram temple” under PM Modi’s leadership.

Nadda said that the party is working towards launching a digital campaign, as the conventional poll campaign has to be dispensed with because of strict adherence to social distancing norms due to the viral outbreak.

He announced that the party would hold digital rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government 2.0.

On social media, the BJP posted videos claiming “bade faisle, kam hue fassle” (big decisions, bridging distances) is the hallmark of its rule.