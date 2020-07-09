Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Uninformed commentary’: Govt on row over cut in CBSE course

‘Uninformed commentary’: Govt on row over cut in CBSE course

The cut has been made across subjects but what has run into controversy is the axing of concepts like federalism, social movements in India, colonialism, Partition, among other topics, in social sciences.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday, in a series of Twitter posts, hit back at critics who alleged a conspiracy in reducing the syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The minister said those criticising were resorting to “sensationalism” and were “uninformed”.

The cut has been made across subjects but what has run into controversy is the axing of concepts like federalism, social movements in India, colonialism, Partition, among other topics, in social sciences.

“There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from CBSE syllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative,” tweeted the minister this morning.

The Central minister urged the doubting Thomases to “leave politics out of education” and called upon them to make efforts to lift the political discourse by being “more educated”. While announcing the 30% cut in the CBSE syllabi for classes 9 to 12, the minister did say that core concepts will be retained.



 

“It is our humble request, education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated,” said Nishank.

Defending the charge against the government of being selective in dropping topics, the minister listed out in examples from other disciplines where topics have been excluded.

“In Biology, portions of Mineral Nutrition, Digestion & Absorption have been excluded. It can be no one’s argument that these topics have also being excluded by malice or some grand design which only partisan minds can decipher.

“Similarly, some of the excluded topics in Maths are Properties of Determinants, Consistency, Inconsistency, and Number of Solutions of System of Linear Equations by Examples and Binomial Probability Distribution,” the minister added.

Nishank underlined that the exclusions were a “one-time measure” due to coronavirus. “While it’s easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local govt, federalism and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this is happening across subjects,” he added.

The exercise has been carried out, the minister said, following the advice and recommendations of various experts and considering the suggestions received from educationists through the ministry’s “SyllabusForStudents2020 campaign”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress Working Committee may have to give extension to Sonia Gandhi
Jul 09, 2020 13:46 IST
Sunny Leone is chilling at the beach with her husband and kids
Jul 09, 2020 13:45 IST
Sushant death: Bihar court dismisses case against Karan Johar, others
Jul 09, 2020 13:45 IST
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: 9 out of 10 toppers from St Anthony’s School
Jul 09, 2020 13:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.