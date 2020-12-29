Sections
Home / India News / Union health minister Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of vaccine alliance GAVI

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of vaccine alliance GAVI

GAVI is an international organisation that was created in the year 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for numerous vaccine-preventable diseases for children who live in the world’s poorest countries.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:38 IST

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday was nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a board member.

“Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Mr MyintHtwe of Myanmar. Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing India from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2023,” Union health ministry said in a statement.

The GAVI Board normally meets twice a year in June and November or December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.



The GAVI board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation.

With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision-making, innovation and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world’s poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths.

Dr NgoziOkonjo-lweala currently serves as chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

