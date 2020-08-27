Sections
Union health minister to chair meeting on status of southwest monsoon over India

Union health minister to chair meeting on status of southwest monsoon over India

According to the India Meteorological Department’s long-range forecast for the rainfall during the second half (August - September) of the 2020 southwest monsoon, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus 8 per cent.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” the IMD said. (Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)

Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting to “understand the current status of southwest monsoon in the country”.

“Today, I will chair a meeting at the Ministry of Earth Sciences to understand the current status of Southwest Monsoon over India. This year, the monsoon arrived well on time on June 1 and is expected to be normal during the season as predicted by @Indiametdept in April,” he tweeted.

“The season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 per cent -104 per cent of LPA),” it said.



