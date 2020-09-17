Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days

Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi late Monday night for a complete medical check up, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi late Monday night for a complete medical check up, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to people familiar with the development.

Amit Shah was earlier admitted to Medanta hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on August 2. After the home minister made a full recovery, he was discharged from the hospital on August 14.

However, the minister was rushed back to AIIMS on August 17 for ‘post-Covid care’ and was released on August 30.

Later, Shah was again admitted to AIIMS on September 12 for a complete medical check up as advised by the doctors and was discharged today.

“Union home minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days,” the hospital had said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Sep 17, 2020 18:15 IST
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST

latest news

Chinese viewers pan Disney’s new ‘Mulan’ as inauthentic
Sep 17, 2020 19:11 IST
Trio on the run after stabbing 19-year-old man to death in Dadumajra Colony
Sep 17, 2020 19:09 IST
Rajasthan govt to provide free coaching to civil services aspirants
Sep 17, 2020 19:06 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.