All farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 at Delhi’s Singhu border, says union member

A demonstration against the new farm laws and the central government outside a Reliance Market outlet in Bhadurgarh on Rapura Road near Patiala, Punjab. (HT photo)

All farmers’ leaders will go on hunger strike on December 14 at Delhi’s Singhu border as the protests against the farm laws intensified, news agency PTI reported on Saturday citing a union member as saying. Demanding the complete withdrawal of the three laws, the farmers’ leader said, “If the government wants to hold talks, we are ready. But we will first discuss the repeal of the three legislation.”

“On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on a fast sharing same stage at Singhu border. We want government to take back three Farm bills, we’re not in favour of amendments,” said Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, leader of Sanyukta Kisan Andolan.

“Centre wants to thwart our movement, but we will not allow this” Pannu also said as farmers vowed to keep protest against agriculture laws “peaceful”.

The farmers also announced to take out a tractor march on Sunday. The march will begin at 11am tomorrow from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and will block Jaipur-Delhi main road, Pannu also said.

Farmers are agitating for 17 days now against the three laws passed by Parliament in September. Describing the laws as “anti-farmer”, the agitators fear that latest legislation will leave them at the mercy of the big corporates as it does not promise minimum support price.

Earlier this week, the government sent a draft proposal of reforms that it is planning to incorporate in the laws. However, the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, the epicentre of the demonstration, rejected the proposal and remained firm on the demand for complete withdrawal.