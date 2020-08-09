Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for Covid-19

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for Covid-19

“After getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got myself tested for Covid-19 and after the first test was negative, the second test came positive today,” he tweeted.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The minister added that he is fine but has admitted himself to AIIMS on medical advice. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The minister added that he is fine but has admitted himself to AIIMS on medical advice.

“I am fine but have admitted myself to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days please take care of your health,” tweeted Meghwal.



Minister of State for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Saturday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get tested and isolate themselves.

“As part of a health checkup after exhibiting some symptoms, I have tested positive for

Covid-19. Those who came in contact with me in the past few days are kindly requested to go into self-isolation and get themselves tested. Thank you to all my well-wishers,” Choudhary tweeted in Hindi.

