Coronavirus Outbreak
Union minister hails India as 'pharmacy of the world' amid Covid-19 pandemic

As India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the several countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, Union minister Sadananda Gowda lauded the nation as ‘the pharmacy of the world’.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that India has proved that it is the “pharmacy of the world” in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference here, Gowda said, “India is often referred to as ‘the pharmacy of the world’ and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries.”

Meanwhile, minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya said that three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores.

“Three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores. Four medical device parks will also be developed with a government grant of Rs 100 crores for one park,” Mandaviya said.



