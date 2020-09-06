Union minister Harsh Vardhan’s mother dies at 89

Union minister Harsh Vardhan shared a picture with his mother when he announced the news of her demise on Twitter. (Twitter)

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shared an emotional message on Twitter after the death his mother on Friday . She was 89.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.