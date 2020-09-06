Sections
Home / India News / Union minister Harsh Vardhan’s mother dies at 89

Union minister Harsh Vardhan’s mother dies at 89

Harsh Vardhan shared an emotional note on Twitter after the death of his mother.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Harsh Vardhan shared a picture with his mother when he announced the news of her demise on Twitter. (Twitter)

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shared an emotional message on Twitter after the death his mother on Friday . She was 89.

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

