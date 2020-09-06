Union minister Harsh Vardhan’s mother dies at 89
Harsh Vardhan shared an emotional note on Twitter after the death of his mother.
Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:16 IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shared an emotional message on Twitter after the death his mother on Friday . She was 89.
“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.