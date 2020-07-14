Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve

Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve

Sources confided to HT that Ravinder Raina, the “vociferous” BJP leader, has been hospitalised in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty hospital in Kakryal in Reasi district.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:14 IST

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The virus has started witnessing a sudden spike in Jammu and Kashmir where the wife and son of an adviser to lieutenant governor and two senior IAS officers have tested positive. (PTI)

Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday went into self quarantine with “immediate effect” after he got to know that the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief whom he met on July 12 has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Have gone into Self-Quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July,” Dr Jitendra Singh said in a Twitter post.

Sources confided to HT that Ravinder Raina, the “vociferous” BJP leader, has been hospitalised in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty hospital in Kakryal in Reasi district.

“For five days I was in Bandipora where our party leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and their father were martyred. Covid infection rate is more in Kashmir and this morning I had a mild fever. My first report tested me positive, though I am asymptomatic. I am going for a second test and will follow all the guidelines of the health ministry and the J&K administration,” he told HT.



It may be stated here that Raina had been staying back in Bandipora following the killing of Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and their father.

Raina had met several people during the funeral of the deceased party leader and other members.

The administration has now started contact tracing.

“All the top BJP leaders, including party general secretary Ram Madhav, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and vice president Avinash Rai Khanna and workers, will be quarantined and tested as per contact tracing protocol due to contact with party president Ravinder Raina who has tested positive,” said a party leader.

On July 12, accompanied by Raina, BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP’s national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna had visited the residence of Bari to express their condolences to the family.

The virus has started witnessing a sudden spike in Jammu and Kashmir where the wife and son of an adviser to lieutenant governor and two senior IAS officers have tested positive.

Ram Madhav’s personal secretary, who picked up his cellphone, informed that he was busy in a meeting and will get back about his status and whether he will undergo a Covid-19 test.

BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said that he has been tested negative.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Living with Covid-19 undeterred, WCTM makes virtual classrooms the norm
Jul 14, 2020 17:15 IST
What do we do in an era when lipstick has been rendered redundant?
Jul 14, 2020 17:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Pilot’s one-line message to Congress after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet and all the latest news
Jul 14, 2020 17:08 IST
Shopping centres prioritise strategic preparedness for shoppers
Jul 14, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.