Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan's death

Union Minister Piyush Goyal gets additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Piyush Goyal (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday was assigned the additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was given the additional charge following the death of Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) founder and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Goyal is currently serving as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the NDA-led government. According to PTI,

Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalized for the past few weeks and passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 74 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was elected to Lok Sabha eight times and also held the record of winning with high margins from his constituency Hajipur.

Politicians across party lines expressed their grief upon receiving the news of Paswan’s death.

