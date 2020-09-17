Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP has requested those who came in contact with him to be cautious.

“Last night my coronavirus report came positive, I request those who met me on Tuesday to be cautious,” Prahlad Singh Patel wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced testing positive for Covid-19 and going into self isolation. So far, Patel and Gadkari’s colleagues such as Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Shekhawat have tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently seventeen people including staff and family members living at BJP’s Delhi office, tested positive for coronavirus.

“All the staff members and their families who live on the Delhi BJP office premises were tested through rapid antigen test on Tuesday. Seventeen of them including a guard, a driver and two peons have tested positive,” PTI quoted Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel as saying.

Those who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent to COVID care centre, he added.