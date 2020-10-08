Sections
Home / India News / Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74 (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan , who was ailing for quite some time, has passed away, tweeted his son Chirag Paswan on Thursday evening. The consumer affairs minister was 74.

“Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa…,” tweeted Chirag Paswan, with a throwback photo of his father hugging a younger him.

