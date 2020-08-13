Union minister Shripad Naik tests positive for Covid-19

The minister was also involved in examining flood affected areas in North Goa, a constituency he represents as a Lok Sabha MP. (HT Photo)

Union minister of State for defence Shripad Naik has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in a post on Twitter.

“I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” Naik said in a post via Twitter.

Barely two days ago, the minister had felicitated kar sevaks who had participated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya at a function at Priol in Ponda tehsil of Goa.

The function was organised by the Priol BJP Mandal at Madananteshwar Temple in Savoi-Verem Karsevak’s from Priol constituency who had participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation in Ayodhya in 1990 and 1992.

On the same day at another event the minister had launched a booklet and devotional CD ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The minister was also involved in examining flood affected areas in North Goa, a constituency he represents as a Lok Sabha MP.