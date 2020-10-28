Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and requested those who had come in contact with her to get tested at the earliest.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” the Union minister tweeted.

Irani is one of the prominent BJP leaders who have campaigned extensively in the Bihar state for the ongoing Assembly polls.