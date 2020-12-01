Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal attended a meeting over the farmers’ protest at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda‘s residence on Tuesday. The meeting was the latest in a series of meeting of BJP leaders over the issue and lasted for over two hours.

The farmers have been seeking repeal of three laws enacted in September to liberalise the farm sector and have been camping at Delhi’s borders. The government has invited the protesting farmers for talks on Tuesday.

A BJP functionary, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Monday that the laws are beneficial for the farmers is an indication that the government is ready to address their concerns. But a rollback may not be on the cards, the functionary added.

“The genuine grievances of the farmers will be addressed. They have concerns over some aspects such as whether the government will continue providing MSP [Minimum Support Price]. We are ready to answer those concerns. The demand for a rollback is based on rumours and fear stoked by the opposition,” the functionary said.