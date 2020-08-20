Sections
Home / India News / Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

The politician from Rajasthan announced the news on his Twitter handle.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19. (AP Photo)

Union Cabinet Minister in Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was tested positive for Covid-19, and admitted to a hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The politician from Rajasthan announced the news on his Twitter handle.

 

At least four union ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, including union home minister Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Shripad Naik. Amit Shah has been admitted again in AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache after being tested negative for the virus.



Also read| AIIMS post-Covid care: Home minister Amit Shah’s condition is stable

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India went up to over 2.8 million on Thursday morning, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 69,652 fresh cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. With 977 deaths in a day, the toll went up to 53,866 in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for warm letter of appreciation
Aug 20, 2020 14:58 IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea
Aug 20, 2020 14:56 IST
Hong Kong government slams United States’ decision to suspend treaties
Aug 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Five reasons that led to Delhi’s monsoon mess
Aug 20, 2020 15:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.