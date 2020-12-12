Sections
Home / India News / United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 19:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP file photo)

United Airlines inaugurated on Saturday a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Chicago, according to a company statement.

The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

With the introduction of the service, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India.

“The airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York/Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco,” the statement said.



United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco from May 8 next year, it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 22 countries since July. 

