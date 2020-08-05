‘Universal appeal of Lord Ram cannot be hijacked, is not BJP’s property’: Tharoor

The Congress leader also clarified that the Congress party had never been opposed to the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but it was against the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. (HT PHOTO.)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the universal appeal of Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma cannot be hijacked by those who chant either hymns or slogans. The articulate Congress leader emphasized that Lord Ram belonged to all of humanity and also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of the legendary Hindu king.

Taking to microblogging social media platform Twitter, Tharoor tweeted, “The universal appeal of Ram & Sanatan Dharma cannot be commandeered by those who chant either hymns or slogans. He belongs to all humanity. For Hindutva, Ram is a God to be worshipped; for Gandhiji, Ram represented the ideal qualities that every person should practice &seek to emulate.”

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya and presided over the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’, Tharoor in a series of tweets said that Lord Ram was “not the property of the BJP”.

“He is the ideal man whose image is deeply etched in the hearts & minds of millions. Gandhiji always sang his hymns & died w/ “Hey Ram” on his lips. He talked about a Ram Rajya where all would live in peace & prosperity. Can’t let His name be hijacked!” Tharoor wrote.

The Congress leader also clarified that the Congress party had never been opposed to the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but it was against the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The centuries old mosque had been demolished by a large number of kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Tharoor also recalled that in 1989, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhiji had allowed the VHP to do shilanyas on non-disputed land nearby as an alternate site.

India on Wednesday witnessed the historic ceremony of the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya with celebrations panning out across states. The much-awaited foundation stone laying ceremony of for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was concluded by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon.