Unlock 1.0: Uttar Pradesh government releases guidelines, here are important points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel screen commuters at Delhi border, at DND, in Noida, on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the guidelines the the fifth phase of lockdown, often dubbed as the first of the three-part exercise to ease the severe restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.

The Uttar Pradesh government has largely followed the guideline released by the Centre.

According to the new order, the government has permitted inter-state travel, but said people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Though the lockdown will remain in place in the state till June 30, shopping malls, religious places and hotels and restaurants will open from June 8. The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that if any Covid-19 positive case is found, an area of 250 metres around it will be declared a containment zone. And if there are more than one case, the containment zone will be increased to 500 metres. Only essential services and goods will be allowed in containment zones during this period.

Here are the important points from the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government:

• All offices are allowed to open from Monday, June 1

• Markets can open on rotation basis from 9 am to 9 pm

• Supermarkets, beauty parlours and salons are allowed to open

• No passes are required for inter-state travel, but this rule is not applicable for Noida and Ghaziabad

• Taxis and rickshaws can take passengers as per the seating capacity in the vehicle

• Roadways buses are allowed to ply, but no passenger is allowed to stand in these buses

• Sweet shops have been allowed to open, but without the dining space

• International flight services and metro trains will remain shut till the next order

• The health department can conduct door-to-door surveys and other essential services are also allowed

• Wedding halls can open, but they are not allowed to accommodate more than 30 people

• Two people (rider and pillion) are allowed on two-wheelers but with face masks

• All the restrictions will continue in containment zones, as pet the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines