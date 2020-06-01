Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Unlock 1.0: Uttar Pradesh government releases guidelines, here are important points

Unlock 1.0: Uttar Pradesh government releases guidelines, here are important points

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that if any Covid-19 positive case is found, an area of 250 metres around it will be declared a containment zone.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Police personnel screen commuters at Delhi border, at DND, in Noida, on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the guidelines the the fifth phase of lockdown, often dubbed as the first of the three-part exercise to ease the severe restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.

The Uttar Pradesh government has largely followed the guideline released by the Centre.

According to the new order, the government has permitted inter-state travel, but said people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Though the lockdown will remain in place in the state till June 30, shopping malls, religious places and hotels and restaurants will open from June 8. The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.



Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said that if any Covid-19 positive case is found, an area of 250 metres around it will be declared a containment zone. And if there are more than one case, the containment zone will be increased to 500 metres. Only essential services and goods will be allowed in containment zones during this period.

Here are the important points from the guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government:

• All offices are allowed to open from Monday, June 1

• Markets can open on rotation basis from 9 am to 9 pm

• Supermarkets, beauty parlours and salons are allowed to open

• No passes are required for inter-state travel, but this rule is not applicable for Noida and Ghaziabad

• Taxis and rickshaws can take passengers as per the seating capacity in the vehicle

• Roadways buses are allowed to ply, but no passenger is allowed to stand in these buses

• Sweet shops have been allowed to open, but without the dining space

• International flight services and metro trains will remain shut till the next order

• The health department can conduct door-to-door surveys and other essential services are also allowed

• Wedding halls can open, but they are not allowed to accommodate more than 30 people

• Two people (rider and pillion) are allowed on two-wheelers but with face masks

• All the restrictions will continue in containment zones, as pet the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hygiene, social distancing in focus as restros, retailers set to reopen
Jun 01, 2020 12:23 IST
Here’s how to live track Cyclonic storm Nisarga in simple steps
Jun 01, 2020 12:22 IST
Delhi to open hair salons, all shops, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 01, 2020 12:22 IST
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Jun 01, 2020 12:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.