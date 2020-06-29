Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon

Night curfew shall continue to remain in force but only between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations. (HT PHOTO.)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a new set of guidelines for Unlock-2 in a move to open up more activities outside Containment Zones and ensure strict enforcement of lockdown norms within designated containment zones, which still have a high concentration of Covid-19 cases.

The new guidelines will come into effect from day after tomorrow July 1 and the process of staggered re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new rules, issued late on Monday evening, have been structured on the feedback received from states and Union Territories on the health crisis and its management.

Here’s a list of what will be permitted to operate from July 1:

*In Unlock-2, domestic flights and passenger trains that have already been allowed in a limited manner will be allowed to function and services will be extended to include more trains and flights in a calibrated manner. International flights, however, will not resume yet.

*Night curfew timings have been relaxed and for big shops that are large enough, more than five people can enter at a time. Night curfew shall continue to remain in force but only between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations. The earlier timings were from 9 pm to 5 am.

*Training institutions of Central and state governments which are located outside containment zones, will be allowed to function from July 15, for which a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

*According to national directives for Covid-19 management; wearing of face masks is mandatory in public places, workplaces and during travel. To ensure social distance, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places.

*Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and any other large congregations remain strictly prohibited.

The lockdown shall continue to remain in force in all containment zones till July 31, the MHA order said. In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.and the dates for resumption of those activities which remain prohibited shall be announced later in a phase-wise manner, the order read.