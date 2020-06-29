Sections
Home / India News / Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon

Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon

The new rules, issued late on Monday evening, have been structured on the feedback received from states and Union Territories on the health crisis and its management.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Night curfew shall continue to remain in force but only between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations. (HT PHOTO.)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a new set of guidelines for Unlock-2 in a move to open up more activities outside Containment Zones and ensure strict enforcement of lockdown norms within designated containment zones, which still have a high concentration of Covid-19 cases.

The new guidelines will come into effect from day after tomorrow July 1 and the process of staggered re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new rules, issued late on Monday evening, have been structured on the feedback received from states and Union Territories on the health crisis and its management.

Here’s a list of what will be permitted to operate from July 1:

*In Unlock-2, domestic flights and passenger trains that have already been allowed in a limited manner will be allowed to function and services will be extended to include more trains and flights in a calibrated manner. International flights, however, will not resume yet.

*Night curfew timings have been relaxed and for big shops that are large enough, more than five people can enter at a time. Night curfew shall continue to remain in force but only between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations. The earlier timings were from 9 pm to 5 am.



*Training institutions of Central and state governments which are located outside containment zones, will be allowed to function from July 15, for which a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

*According to national directives for Covid-19 management; wearing of face masks is mandatory in public places, workplaces and during travel. To ensure social distance, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places.

*Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and any other large congregations remain strictly prohibited.

The lockdown shall continue to remain in force in all containment zones till July 31, the MHA order said. In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.and the dates for resumption of those activities which remain prohibited shall be announced later in a phase-wise manner, the order read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From bullock cart ride to cycle rally, opposition protests fuel price hike across India
Jun 29, 2020 23:05 IST
Continuity, competence guiding factors in chief secy’s appointment: Punjab CM
Jun 29, 2020 23:04 IST
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Jun 29, 2020 23:02 IST
HC notice on plea challenging imposition of Covid cess in Haryana
Jun 29, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.