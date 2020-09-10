Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro services resume on Red, Green, Violet lines

Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro services resume on Red, Green, Violet lines

Unlock 4.0: Metro services across the country resumed operations on Monday as part of the ongoing fourth stage of the nationwide unlock.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:38 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Delhi Metro has resumed services for the first time since March (ANI)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line on Thursday as part of Unlock 4, a day after it resumed services on its longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City.

The metro will be running on Rithala-Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Kirti Nagar/Inderlok-Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Green Line) and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line) routes from 7 AM to 11 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM.

The DMRC tweeted, “10th September onwards, metro services will begin on red line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal) green line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok - Brig. Hoshiar Singh) and violet line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh) from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening.”

People queued up to board metro trains at Kashmere Gate metro station. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people were seen maintaining social distancing.



DMRC resumed the services of Blue and Pink Line on Wednesday and Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram on September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

The entire Metro network will be made operational for passengers throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms and guidelines in place during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Sep 10, 2020 09:55 IST
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Sep 10, 2020 09:46 IST
Rafale induction LIVE updates: Defence min Rajnath Singh, French counterpart Parly leave for Ambala Air Force station
Sep 10, 2020 09:51 IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Sep 10, 2020 08:24 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Sep 10, 2020 10:01 IST
PM Narendra Modi wants Badrinath to retain legacy as mini-smart spiritual cit
Sep 10, 2020 10:01 IST
In a first, special mission to check school dropout in UP
Sep 10, 2020 10:00 IST
ByteDance is in talks with US govt about how to avoid a full sale of TikTok
Sep 10, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.