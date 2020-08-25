Sections
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools likely to remain shut

Unlock 4 will come at a time when India’s infection tally has ballooned to more than 3 million and over 58,000 people have died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man photographs Delhi Metro trains parked at Khyber Pass Metro Depot in New Delhi in this file photo. Metro services along with bars are likely to be allowed to resume from September 1. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT Photo)

Unlock 4, the ongoing process to open up economic activities in India, will start from September 1.

Here is a look at what will open and what will remain shut:

* The Centre is finally likely to allow resumption of Metro services, which has been shut since March 22, from September 1. Officials have said modifications are still being worked out in consultation with ministry of housing and urban affairs, local governments, Metro rail corporations and security agencies.



* The Unlock 4 guidelines for resuming Metro service will be issued later this week.

* Passengers travelling in Metro trains may not be allowed to use tokens anymore as Centre plans to implement a contactless ticketing system using only cards.

* Bars might also be allowed to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway services. They were also closed since on March 25 when the lockdown came into effect.

* Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed but the government is considering reopening institutes like IITs and IIMs.

* Cinema halls and auditoriums will also continue to remain closed for another month. Officials have said that even if cinema halls are allowed right now, it won’t be financially viable for them to run shows with only 25-30% capacity due to physical distancing norms.

* Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are also likely to remain prohibited till next month.

* Officials have said Unlock 4 guidelines will only mention the activities which will be prohibited while the rest can resume. The containment zones will continue to be under strict lockdown and monitoring.

