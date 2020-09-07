Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Unlock 4: Kochi Metro services resume with strict Covid-19 protocols

Unlock 4: Kochi Metro services resume with strict Covid-19 protocols

Unlock 4: Metro services across the country have resumed operations today for the first time since late March, when they were suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Kochi

A ticket counter at a Kochi Metro station (ANI)

Kochi Metro resumed its services on Monday from 7 am as part of ‘unlock 4’, following necessary measures against Covid-19.

The first train departed with only five passengers from Aluva station to Thykoodam. Metro stations here wore a deserted look on the first day of resumption of services.

Stickers have been placed on the stations to ensure social distancing, thermal screening is also being conducted here while arrangements have been made for sanitisers and masks at the stations.

In order for contactless travelling, cash boxes have been kept at the stations for buying tokens. Moreover, no security body checking is being carried out here amid the pandemic.



“Metro services should have resumed as soon as the lockdown was lifted earlier. When I travel in the metro, there is no fear of getting stuck in traffic during the morning or evening hours. I used to travel via the KSRTC bus when the metro services were shut. I am happy that the metro services have been resumed here,’‘ said Rosebell, a commuter.

Meanwhile, metro services have also been resumed in several other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Lucknow Metro services resumed from 7 am today, following preventive measures against Covid-19 while Chennai Metro resumed service on Blue Line (between Airport and Washermenpet) as part of Unlock 4.

Bengaluru Metro also resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4 while Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today after being shut for 169 days due to Covid-19. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 10:36 IST
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Sep 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:38 IST
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Sep 07, 2020 11:28 IST

latest news

Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 11:38 IST
Man shuns USD 100,000 job in USA to to start farming in India
Sep 07, 2020 11:33 IST
Grant of citizenship only after CAA rules notified, Centre tells HC
Sep 07, 2020 11:30 IST
Happy to see commuters confident about travelling in Delhi Metro: Official
Sep 07, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.