Sections
Home / India News / Unlock-4: Kolkata Metro may resume services from Sept 8

Unlock-4: Kolkata Metro may resume services from Sept 8

The West Bengal government has also decided to go ahead with a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. This comes just two days after the Union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines said that states shall not impose any lockdown (outside containment zones) without prior consultation of the Centre.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner. (HT PHOTO.)

The Kolkata Metro, the city’s lifeline, may resume services from September 8, according to a notification issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led administration on Monday.

The West Bengal government has also decided to go ahead with a complete state-wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. This comes just two days after the Union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines said that states shall not impose any lockdown (outside containment zones) without prior consultation of the Centre.

“The state government’s notification declaring lockdown days was issued following proper protocols,” said a top official of the state government.

The West Bengal government had earlier written to the Railway Board that it has no issues if local trains and Kolkata Metro resume services. On Monday, the notification issued by the state government said that Metro may resume services from September 8 in a graded manner.



“We are waiting for the SOP from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Once we receive the SOP, we would discuss with the state government and then work oyt a plan,” said a spokesperson of the Kolkata Metro.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Aug 31, 2020 21:57 IST
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Aug 31, 2020 21:04 IST
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Aug 31, 2020 18:10 IST

latest news

China upgrading airbases and air defence facilities along LAC, say experts
Aug 31, 2020 23:39 IST
Amid apprehensions, JEE kicks off from Tuesday
Aug 31, 2020 23:35 IST
US to provide military assistance if China attacks in South China Sea: Philippines
Aug 31, 2020 23:35 IST
EDMC wants special funds from govt to fight Covid
Aug 31, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.