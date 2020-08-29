Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7

Sections
In the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday for Unlock 4, the biggest relief comes for the commuters as the metro services will resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In Unlock 4, which will kick-in from September 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. (File photo)

As India slowly opens up after several months of restrictions and lockdowns, government has given a green flag to more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones in Unlock 4.

In Unlock 4, which will kick-in from September 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

In the fresh guidelines issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 4, the biggest relief comes for the commuters as the metro services will resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

“The Metro rail will be allowed to operate in a graded manner by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MOHUA,” the release said.



The new guidelines for Unlock 4 are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, MHA said.

The guidelines also said open-air theatres will be allowed from September 21, 2020. However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will continue to remain shut.

The release also mentioned the “don’t” to be followed as a precaution against Covid-19 outbreak. The national directives for Covid-19 management mentioned face covering, social distancing and punish against spitting in public places.

As the country enters Unlock 4, here’s what the guidelines say:

1. Face covering: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport

2. Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers

3. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State/UT local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

