Unlock 4: Some educational institutes allowed to open, states can call 50% of staff

The Union home ministry on Saturday announced the guidelines for the fourth phase of relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the latest round of relaxation, called Unlock 4, metro train services have been allowed to resume from September 7, but in a graded manner.

Schools and colleges will, however, still remain closed and the government will hold sepatate discussion before opening up these educational institutions.

However, resumption of some educational activities has been allowed by the government. Here is a look at them:

The guideline issued by Union home ministry says that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians, adds the guideline.

It also says that from September 21, states and union territories may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the Union health ministry separately, the guideline says.

Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short-term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of government of India or state governments from September 21.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

Higher education institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted. But the Department of Higher Education will discuss the situation with the home ministry before giving the orders, according to the guideline.