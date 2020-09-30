October reopening:These four activities are still prohibited. Check list

A new phase of re-opening is beginning from October 1. From October 15, swimming pools and theatres will partially open. (PTI)

The Centre on Wednesday released guidelines in continuation with the gradual unlocking that began in June 8. Starting with essential activities to special train services to finally metro trains and schools and colleges, the Centre has been following a calculated step-by-step approach to ensure economic activities despite Covid-19 control.

In its October guideline, it has allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools to resume function from October 15. Movie theatres, multiplexes will open with only 50 per cent capacity. Several associations of movie theatres have been pressing the government for this permission, especially after the Centre reopened malls and gyms.

However, there are some activities which are not yet allowed.

1. Swimming pools for recreational purpose. It may be noted that the Centre has allowed swimming pools to reopen which are only used for the training of sportspersons.

2. Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations in containment zones

3. Similar such gatherings outside containment zones with more than 100 people — if state government don’t permit. Gatherings in closed spaces with more than 50% of the hall capacity, or more than 200 persons.

4. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Apart from these broad guidelines, the states may impose a few restrictions though the Unlock 5 guideline has made it clear that no lockdown can be imposed outside containment zones.