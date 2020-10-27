Unmarried male government employees can also get child care leave: All you need to know

The rule was changed to enable male single parents take care of their children a few years ago, but not many people are aware of it, the minister has said. (PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh has announced child care leave for male government employees if they are raising the child alone. The order was passed earlier but the minister has said that not many people were aware about it.

Here is all you need to know:

1. Child Care Leave is generally granted to women employees. This can be for a period of maximum two years during the entire service before their child reaches the age of 18.

2. It is treated as earned leave.

3. But it may not be granted more than thrice in the same year.

4. The order making single, male government employees eligible for this leave was passed in 2018. But as the minister said there is not much awareness about the policy.

5. Out of the total 730 days of leave, employees get full salary during the first 365 days and 80 per cent of the salary in the next 365 days.

6. Who will qualify as a single, male government servant eligible for this leave? Widower, divorcee, unmarried male government services.

7. An employee on child care leave may now leave the headquarters with the prior approval of the competent authority, the minister said.

8. Leave Travel Concession (LTC) may be availed by the employee even if he is on child care leave.

9. In case of a disabled child, the condition that child care leave can be availed by the parents only till the child reaches 22 years of age has been removed. Now, it can be availed at any point of time.

10. The aim is to bring ease-of-living for government servants, the minister has said.