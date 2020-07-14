Sections
Home / India News / ‘Unprecedented’: Sachin Pilot’s supporters demand action against those who ‘humiliated our leader’

‘Unprecedented’: Sachin Pilot’s supporters demand action against those who ‘humiliated our leader’

In a message circulated by the Pilot camp on WhatsApp, his supporters said “their leader is threatened with notices from the SOG under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy”.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The face-off between Sachin Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot came to the fore after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) sent notices to the former in connection with alleged attempts to topple Congress government. (PTI Photo)

The ongoing political battle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot intensified on Tuesday.

While the party is standing with Gehlot and even passed a resolution seeking action against the rebels, Pilot’s supporters have said they are fighting to protect their dignity.

In a message circulated by the Pilot camp on WhatsApp, his supporters said “their leader is threatened with notices from the SOG under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy”.

Calling it unprecedented in Indian democracy and the Congress party, the supporters further demanded that people who humiliated Pilot should be held responsible.



“We have toiled with sweat and blood for the Congress party. Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot we have made every effort in the past sixyears to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly,” the WhatsApp post said. It has been signed by cabinet ministers Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, and former speaker Deepender Shekhawat.

Gehlot, meanwhile, removed Pilot, Meena and Singh from the cabinet, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

While Pilot held PWD and Panchayat Raj portfolios, Meena was the food and civil supplies minister and Singh the tourism minister. Pilot has also been removed as the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

The second CLP meeting was held on Tuesday, and Pilot skipped it again. A resolution was passed in the CLP meeting to take action against Pilot and other rebel legislators who did not attend the meeting.

The Congress leaders reasoned that if the party does not act against the rebels, it would send a wrong signal and demoralise loyal party workers.

The face-off between Pilot and Gehlot came to the fore after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) sent notices to the former and other leaders in connection with alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

The notices stated that the SOG had urged the leaders to provide a suitable date and time for recording their respective statements.

Pilot then left the state along with his 16 MLAs. He has claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority as 30 lawmakers are with him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DU to conduct final year UG exams from August 10, varsity informs HC
Jul 14, 2020 14:12 IST
Govind Singh Dotasra appointed as Rajasthan Congress’ president in place of Sachin Pilot
Jul 14, 2020 14:16 IST
After Sachin Pilot’s sacking, CM Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
Jul 14, 2020 14:13 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally nears 1,300 with 69 cases in BBN industrial belt of Solan district
Jul 14, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.