Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / State govts make special arrangements as students appear for UPSC prelims

State govts make special arrangements as students appear for UPSC prelims

In the national capital, Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) started its operation as early as 6am to facilitate the movement of candidates. The Metro services on Sundays generally begin at 8am.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With their face masks on, students arrived at the examination centres. (ANI)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is being conducted on Sunday with various precautionary measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several state governments have made special transport arrangements for UPSC aspirants appearing for the exam.

In the national capital, Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) started its operation as early as 6am to facilitate the movement of candidates. The Metro services on Sundays generally begin at 8am.

“I used public transport to reach the centre. It was not safe, but what can I do? I had to appear in the exam,” news agency ANI quoted a candidate as saying in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the ministry of railways gave permission to candidates and people escorting them to the examination centres to travel by special services over the Mumbai Suburban Railway network on Sunday. Candidates can use the exam call letter and I-card for entry at the station.

With their face masks on, students arrived at the examination centres. The situation is “unprecedented,” described one student in Telangana. “This is a very unprecedented situation. Pandemic is nowhere to end in the near future, so it is better to conduct exams,” said Jaswant Kumar, according to ANI.

The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the civil services preliminary examination 2020 at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country. This year, more than 10.58 lakh candidates have applied for the UPSC prelims examination.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Oct 04, 2020 10:09 IST
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Oct 04, 2020 09:18 IST
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
Oct 04, 2020 10:54 IST

latest news

100 Indian students join UK university’s new online diabetes course
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin
Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released, here’s how to check
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids
Oct 04, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.