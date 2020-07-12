Unregulated OTTs a concern, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid-19, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. (PTI)

The Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Indian film and advertising industries have the potential and talent to be global players.

He said this while addressing the valedictory session of FICCI Frames through virtual means.

He said these industries can churn out quality products, win awards, and invite more investment and capital in the industry.

Goyal said that India should become the global leader in the content development. Talking about the restrictive practices and roadblocks created by certain countries for the Indian film industry, he said India will reciprocate in similar manner, if such issues are brought to the notice of the Government. “Goyal said that single-window clearances for various permission for film shooting in the country, simplification of processes, online clearances, implementation of e-governance are genuine demands of the industry which need early consideration,” the commerce ministry said in a release. Goyal also expressed concern “at the unregulated OTT platforms, where the content is sometimes objectionable, contains misinformation, portrays poorly our country and society, and is just not worth watching with family”.

Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid-19, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. He said that film industry, which is a symbol of Indian soft power, has been contemporary, and reflects the aspiration of the young Indians. He said that 1.35 billion people of the country have the aspiration and big appetite for entertainment, and the film industry always rose to the occasion.