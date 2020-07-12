Sections
Home / India News / Unregulated OTTs a concern, says Piyush Goyal

Unregulated OTTs a concern, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that India should become the global leader in the content development. Talking about the restrictive practices and roadblocks created by certain countries for the Indian film industry, he said India will reciprocate in similar manner, if such issues are brought to the notice of the Government.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 02:47 IST

By J Jagannath, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Piyush Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid-19, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. (PTI)

The Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Indian film and advertising industries have the potential and talent to be global players.

He said this while addressing the valedictory session of FICCI Frames through virtual means.

He said these industries can churn out quality products, win awards, and invite more investment and capital in the industry.

Goyal said that India should become the global leader in the content development. Talking about the restrictive practices and roadblocks created by certain countries for the Indian film industry, he said India will reciprocate in similar manner, if such issues are brought to the notice of the Government. “Goyal said that single-window clearances for various permission for film shooting in the country, simplification of processes, online clearances, implementation of e-governance are genuine demands of the industry which need early consideration,” the commerce ministry said in a release. Goyal also expressed concern “at the unregulated OTT platforms, where the content is sometimes objectionable, contains misinformation, portrays poorly our country and society, and is just not worth watching with family”.



Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid-19, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. He said that film industry, which is a symbol of Indian soft power, has been contemporary, and reflects the aspiration of the young Indians. He said that 1.35 billion people of the country have the aspiration and big appetite for entertainment, and the film industry always rose to the occasion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 dead in South Africa hostage situation
Jul 12, 2020 03:11 IST
Facebook mulls ban on ads for US polls
Jul 12, 2020 02:57 IST
Crisis as US Marines in Japan test positive
Jul 12, 2020 02:52 IST
Unregulated OTTs a concern, says Piyush Goyal
Jul 12, 2020 02:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.