UP: 1 held after woman dies by suicide alleging police inaction in rape case

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 19-year-old law student in Bulandshahr a day after she allegedly died by suicide after accusing police of inaction in the case.

Bulandshahr’s senior police superintendent, SK Singh, said Kamruddin was arrested from Faridabad on Tuesday morning and raids were on to arrest Abrar and Mobin, the co-accused. He added the investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Vijay Rathi, has been suspended for failing to thoroughly investigate the case.

“He [Rathi] largely remained dependent on mobile locations of the accused on the day of the crime which did not match with the details of the incident. He should have investigated it thoroughly before reaching a conclusion,” Singh said.

Circle officer Atul Kumar said different teams were conducting raids in neighbouring villages to arrest the other two accused and hoped that they would be held soon. He said the student’s body was buried after a post-mortem examination amid tight security.

Singh earlier said the woman first lodged a complaint of kidnapping, a threat to life, and also recorded a statement in the presence of a magistrate. He added therefore a final report was submitted in the case accordingly.

Singh said the woman later lodged another complaint against the accused on October 24, saying one of them telephoned her and thereafter took her to the home of a co-accused, where the three men allegedly raped her. He added during the investigation, the mobile phone location of Kamruddin, a neighbour of the woman, was found in Faridabad at the time of the alleged crime. Singh said he made no call on the woman’s phone. The locations of Abrar and Mobin were found to be in his village and in Aligarh.

The woman’s father alleged Kamruddin tried to rape his daughter on October 3 and later apologised to her on phone and on October 16 in person. He alleged Kamruddin, Abrar and Mobin then raped her and they lodged a police complaint on October 24 but no action was taken.

In a note purportedly written by the woman, she said she was ending her life to make people believe she was raped. Kamruddin, his friend, Abrar, from a neighbouring village and Mobin, who is from Aligarh district, have been accused of raping her in the note and ruining her life, career and forcing her to kill herself.

The woman’s father accused the police of doing nothing when the accused would taunt his daughter. “My daughter was under depression. The accused often taunted her that nothing will happen to them because they can spend money.” The father said he tried his best to convince his daughter to forget everything like a bad dream but she was deeply hurt. “I have lost my daughter and she will never return.” He recalled how his daughter would call Rathi to inquire about the developments in the case and how every time she received only hollow assurances.

“She was completely broken and chose to end her life,” he said.