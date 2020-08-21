Sections
UP assembly adjourned for second day in row after BJP MLA's death

The leaders of all political parties met in the morning and decided to take up Friday’s listed agenda on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Legislators in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly pay their respects to BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh (75) who died Friday morning. (HT PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Friday after paying homage to its sitting BJP MLA from Deoria (Sadar) seat Janmejaya Singh (75), who died in a hospital here earlier in the day.

Soon after the House assembled at 11am, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit said as the house had to take up condolence resolution to mourn the death of a sitting member, the leaders of all political parties met in the morning and decided to take up Friday’s listed agenda on Saturday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved the condolence resolution saying Singh was a popular leader in his constituency. He said Singh held various posts and remained in district jail of Deoria. He said with Singh’s death, the state had lost a leader dedicated to public life.

Leaders of all parties echoed similar views urging the Speaker to convey feelings of the house to the bereaved family. Samajwadi Party leader Shailendra Yadav ‘Lalai’ said it was probably the first time that the house was condoling death of a member for the second consecutive day. Others who spoke on condolence motion included Bahujan Samaj Party legislature party leader Lalji Verma, Congress legislature party leader Aaradhna Mishra ‘Mona’, Apna Dal (Sone Lal) leader Neel Ratan Patel and SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.



Dikshit said during the monsoon session, the House was mourning death of its fifth sitting member. He also said he would convey the feelings of the House to the bereaved family. The assembly observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul before being adjourned for the day.

On Thursday, the house was adjourned for the day after paying tribute to four sitting members, including two ministers Kamla Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, 20 former members, 20 soldiers of the Indian army who died in Galwan valley in clash with Chinese forces and corona warriors who are sacrificing their lives in fight against Covid-19.

