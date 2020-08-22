Sections
UP assembly passes bill to recover damages from protestors

The bill arms the government with provisions to publicly name and shame rioters and to recover damages.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The bill was passed during the three day long legislative assembly session. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh state assembly has passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill 2020 that provides for putting up posters or hoardings listing or displaying protestors and recovery of damages caused to public and private property during political agitations/processions and demonstrations.

It will replace the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Ordinance 2020 that was promulgated earlier this year in the backdrop of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Besides empowering the state government to put up hoardings/posters to name and shame protestors at public places, the bill has stringent provision to recover the cost of damages caused to public and private property from protestors and rioters. The state government has recently set up two tribunals in Lucknow and Meerut to investigate the cases of damage to property under rules framed under the provisions of the ordinance.

The government had earlier in March this year quoted controversy for publicly listing names of protestors alleged to be involved in anti-CAA protests.



Bill for repealing 62 laws passed

The state assembly passed the Uttar Pradesh Repealing Bill 2020 to repeal 62 acts that have become obsolete, useless and redundant over the years. The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission had decided to repeal all such acts.

Also Read: Yogi counters opposition's Parsuram ploy, says he is not different from Ram

Setting up of MSMEs eased

The Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill was also passed in the assembly. It provides to ease the process to set up MSMEs that will be entitled to begin operation within 72 hours of submitting an application. The no objection certificate (NOC) may be obtained in 1,000 days.

