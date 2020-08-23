UP BJP focuses on women power, balance in new team

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its new team on Saturday for Uttar Pradesh comprising 16 vice presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 secretaries and two treasurers.

Chosen with 2022 UP assembly polls in mind, the team is dominated by two numerically dominant caste groups— OBCs (12) and Dalits (8)— who together make up for nearly half of the new 42-member UP BJP panel. Then there are Brahmins (8), Thakurs (7), Vaishyas (5) and Bhumihaars (2).

The team, headed by an OBC chief, Swatantra Dev Singh Patel, 56, has a young look with majority being under 55.

Half of the team comprises new faces but there are not any big surprises as some of those left out had found a place in the Yogi government. Others did not make it due to age issues.

Women’s representation has gone up substantially with 10 new faces against the four in the then UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey’s (now a union minister) team.

Priyanka Singh Rawat, the former MP from Barabanki, has been named general secretary of UP BJP. Poonam Bajaj, an advocate and social activist from Aligarh is another woman in the panel. So is Anamika Choudhary, the former deputy mayor of Prayagraj.

Shakuntala Chauhan, the secretary of Gorakhpur region, has been included in the new team along with Meena Chaubey, a member of the women’s commission from Varanasi.

Neelam Sonker, a Dalit from Azamgarh, is also in it. So is Sunita Dayal from Ghaziabad. Meerut’s veteran leader Kanta Kardam is feature in the team along with former Agra mayor Anjula Mahaur.

“I think this could well be the biggest representation of women in any UP BJP panel and it shows the party’s focus on them. It’s a very heartening development,” said Darshana Singh, who heads the women’s panel in UP BJP.

Moreover, there is a rejig of roles for the likes of Pankaj Singh and Vijay Bahadur Pathak, both general secretaries in the outgoing team, who have been named vice presidents in the new team.

Subhash Yaduvansh, who was heading the party’s youth wing, has now been included in the main body while Chandramohan Singh, a spokesman in the outgoing team, has been elevated as a secretary.

JPS Rathore, vice president in the previous team, has been made general secretary.

Laxman Acharya, a key party hand, has been named vice president while Daya Shankar Singh, who was previously sacked for his remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, has found a place as a vice president.

Govind Narayan Shukla from Amethi has been made general secretary. “It’s a perfectly balanced team,” said BJP’s Manish Dixit.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the new office-bearers of the state BJP. “You all have an important role to play in helping realise the dream of new India. May you succeed in discharging your designated responsibilities in your new roles. My congratulations....” he tweeted in Hindi