UP BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne men, 3 detained: Police

Three people have been detained in connection with the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men outside his shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, police said on Saturday.

DK Gupta was shot at by the unidentified men while he was leaving after closing his shop on Friday, according to news agency ANI. A police official said his family members tried to take him to Agra for treatment but the BJP leader could not be saved.

“Three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned,” Ajay Anand, additional director general Agra, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The detentions were made following the family naming suspects with whom Gupta had disputes.

“The family members have given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes. We will conduct investigations and arrest them soon,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sachindra Patel had said on Friday.