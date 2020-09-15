Sections
UP BJP workers donate blood, plasma to mark ‘service week’ for PM’s birthday

The party’s state secretary Subhash Yaduvansh, who also is the chief of UP BJP youth wing, said the donation drive was aimed at ensuring that the poor and needy got blood and plasma.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The BJP service week theme is ‘70’ as part of which the party would hold 70 virtual rallies in each district and the party cadres would add 70 people in each district to the cause of serving the masses. (Photo HT)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed its cadres in Uttar Pradesh, including Covid survivors, donated 6,000 units of blood and 63 units of plasma on Monday on the launch of ‘seva saptah’ (service week) that the party is holding to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The party’s state secretary Subhash Yaduvansh, who also is the chief of UP BJP youth wing, said the donation drive was aimed at ensuring that the poor and needy got blood and plasma.

“This was done through blood donation camps organised by the party across the state,” he added.

BJP co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey confirmed that 63 Covid survivors donated plasma. The party would hold camps on Tuesday to donate spectacles to the poor.



PM Modi would turn 70 on Thursday.

The BJP service week theme is ‘70’ as part of which the party would hold 70 virtual rallies in each district and the party cadres would add 70 people in each district to the cause of serving the masses.

BJP chief JP Nadda launched the service week from Chaprauli village in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday.

