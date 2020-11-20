Sections
Home / India News / UP child molester gifted mobile phones to kids he abused: CBI

UP child molester gifted mobile phones to kids he abused: CBI

Ram Bhavan Singh would give them a mobile phone to play video games and watch videos. Many children visited Singh's house for playing video games and watching videos

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:39 IST

By Haidar Naqvi, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Representational Image.

Ram Bhavan Singh, the Uttar Pradesh government employee arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting 50 children for a decade and selling child pornography, lured them with mobile phones and electronic gadgets, officials aware of the matter said.

He would give them a mobile phone to play video games and watch videos. Many children visited Singh’s house for playing video games and watching videos. “This is how he lured his victims and gained their trust by pandering to their curiosity and likings,” said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has recovered mobile phones, Rs8 lakh in cash, two spy cameras, video making equipment, laptops, pen drives from Singh’s house.

Investigators said Singh would also gift these mobile phones to the children he abused and posted their videos on the dark web. The CBI used the international mobile equipment identification numbers of these phones to trace the children.

Investigators said Singh’s victims were largely his relatives or underprivileged kids from Banda, Chitrakoot, and Hamirpur. They are trying to trace the victims to record their statements to build a strong case against Singh.

The CBI will seek Singh’s remand for more details about the children he allegedly sexually abused when the case comes up for hearing in a local court on November 24.

