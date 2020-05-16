Sections
Home / India News / UP CM Adityanath orders probe into road accident in Auraiya that killed 24 migrant workers

UP CM Adityanath orders probe into road accident in Auraiya that killed 24 migrant workers

The trailer truck, carrying around 50 migrant labourers, was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with a van coming from Delhi in Auraiya district’s Mihauli area, reports said.

Updated: May 16, 2020 09:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

The migrant labourers, mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, were killed (ANI / Twitter )

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a probe after 24 migrant workers were killed and several others injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The migrant labourers, mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, were killed after the truck they were travelling in collided with another vehicle early on Saturday.

The trailer truck, carrying around 50 migrant labourers, was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with a van coming from Delhi in Auraiya district’s Mihauli area, reports said.

“The death of migrant workers/workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the dead,” Adityanath tweeted.



“Instructions have also been given to provide all possible relief to the victims, to provide proper treatment to the injured and to promptly investigate the accident,” he added.

 

Adityanath had on Friday asked state officials to set up teams in every police station area to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode in Uttar Pradesh.

The directive came amid rising cases of migrants losing their lives in road accidents while walking back home.

The CM said food and water should be provided to the migrants as soon as they enter the state and added that they should be medically screened. Arrangements for a vehicle to send them to their respective destinations should be made if they are found fit, Adityanath told officials.

He said the state government was sensitive towards the problems of migrant labourers and all efforts must be made to ensure that workers reach their destination. He said no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He said director generals of police (DGPs) of all states should be contacted and a request made to them to ensure that no migrant labourer travels by trucks or any other unsafe vehicle, failing which strict action would be taken against those ferrying them in unsafe vehicles.

The chief minister said buses should be arranged to carry those reaching the state by train from different states to carry them home. In case state-run buses are not available, private vehicles should be deployed for the migrant labourers, he said.

He said drivers of the buses should also be given protective equipment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cat eats ice cream, gets brain freeze. Feline’s expression is hilarious
May 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Walking back home from Rajasthan, migrant workers find shelter in schools
May 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Assam CEE 2020 revised schedule released, check important dates here
May 16, 2020 10:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut chills with friends in throwback college photos
May 16, 2020 10:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.