UP Congress leaders slam Azad over letter

LUCKNOW: After venting their ire against senior party leader Jitin Prasada, Congress leaders in the state are now targeting senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and questioning his actions during his role as the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Azad is one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who signed the controversial letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking for a full-time party president, and also several reforms to strengthen the party.

The letter outlined an 11-point agenda to usher in reforms in the 134-year-old organisation, called for an introspection of the reasons behind the party’s “steady decline”, and appealed to the Congress to take the initiative for the formation of a “national coalition of democratic and secular forces” against the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Now, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Nirmal Khatri has accused Azad of forcing the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance on the party in the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“As far as I know, Rahul Gandhi too was opposed to the alliance, but probably kept quiet due to Azad’s recalcitrance and defeatist political thinking….His principles of political science focused on politics of alliance,” said Khatri in a post on the social media, directly targeting Azad.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Azad, who is leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the letter, saying “Any Congress worker having a genuine interest in the party will welcome the letter.” He added in that interview that if the party didn’t change, it would continue to be in opposition for the next 50 years.

“Azad forgot to mention his role as in charge of Uttar Pradesh where he destroyed the Congress. In 1996, the Congress alliance with the BSP failed to work. He (Azad) entered into an alliance with the SP in 2017 and the Congress won the lowest number of seven seats in the state assembly,” Khatri said.

He questioned Azad for pointing out that no election had been held in CWC for the past 23 years and asked whyhe chose to remain silent all these years. He also targeted Azad for raising issues on a public platform, saying “The CWC resolved that no leader will ever speak about internal issues. Azad’s interview (to a news agency) is a violation of the spirit of the resolution.”

There have also been demands for his removal from the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Veteran Congress leader KK Sharma questioned Azad’s loyalty to the party and demanded his removal from the LoP post.

Another UP Congress leader, Naseeb Pathan, said he was pained to hear Azad’s interview and claimed that he had reached this position only through nominations. “As he has broken the party’s discipline, Ghulam should be made ‘azad’ (free) and expelled from the party,” he said.

The Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress Committee has already passed a resolution, demanding action against all the 23 senior leaders including Jitin Prasada. Khatri’s comments, shared by many other partymen on the social media, have become a point of discussion in the party circles.

After the Lakhimpur Kheri resolution, a local Congress functionary, DCC president Prahalad Patel claimed that it had been passed under pressure from an office bearer of the state level Congress leadership.