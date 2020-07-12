UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe

Sharma, the beat-in-charge on July 3, and Chaubeypur station house officer Vinay Tiwari are alleged to have passed on information to Dubey about the police operation which was being planned against him at Kanpur’s Bikru village. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Sub-inspector KK Sharma, one of the two police officers arrested by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police for tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey regarding a police raid at his house on July 3 leading to the murder of 8 policemen, moved the Supreme Court on Sunday alleging the possibility of a police encounter against him and seeking protection.

The petition filed by Sharma and his wife Vinita Sirohi, sought a CBI probe into the incident besides asking for protection citing the encounter killings of six other accused including the main accused Vikas Dubey.

“Extra-judicial killings of other accused shows volumes about the conduct of Uttar Pradesh police department….It is clearly evident that the institutions tasked with the protection of law and order in the state have taken the law into their own hands and have been killing the accused as soon as arresting such people,” the petition said.

Sharma, the beat-in-charge on July 3, and Chaubeypur station house officer Vinay Tiwari are alleged to have passed on information to Dubey about the police operation which was being planned against him at Kanpur’s Bikru village.

Dubey’s men ambushed and killed eight policemen on July 3 before fleeing Kanpur. Dubey was gunned down on the morning of July 10 by the Uttar Pradesh Police when he was being brought from Ujjain in MP, where he was arrested the day before, to Kanpur.

The police said that the convoy in which Dubey was travelling met with an accident. It was claimed that Dubey tried to escape after one of the vehicles which was part of the convoy overturned.

“After being chased by the police team, he was asked to surrender but he did not and started firing with the intention of killing them. The police team fired back in self-defence after which Vikas Dubey was injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment,” Kanpur Police said in a statement.

On July 3 - the day eight policemen were killed - two of Dubey’s associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, were killed by the police in an encounter in Kanpur. On July 8, the police killed another aide, Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

On July 9, two more aides, Prabhat Mishra and Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, were killed in separate encounters in Kanpur and Etawah districts.

Sharma and Sirohi submitted before the Supreme Court that an investigation by UP police will not be fair and impartial and has asked the top court to transfer the case to CBI or any other independent investigating agency.

The petitioners also prayed that a direction should be issued to the UP Police that interrogation of Sharma should happen at Mati Jail, Kanpur Dehat in UP where Sharma is currently lodged and that he should not be taken outside the Mati jail.

“Rule of law is supreme in the country and every accused has a right to fair trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Thus, the petitioners are seeking protection of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution,” the petition said.