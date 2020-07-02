Sections
Home / India News / UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant

UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant

An FIR under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (act with intent to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC has already been registered against inspector Bhishmpal Singh.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district who was caught on camera masturbating before a woman complainant has been arrested and also dismissed from service, the state police said on Thursday. Condemning the officer’s behaviour, the state police underlined its zero tolerance policy towards crimes against women.

“We condemn the disgraceful & unpardonable conduct of Inspector Bhishmpal, Ex. S.H.O. Police Station Bhatni, Deoria. He has been arrested & also dismissed from service. U.P. Police affirms it’s zero tolerance policy to Crime against Women, Insensitivity & Corruption,” tweeted the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh.

 

An FIR under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (act with intent to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC has already been registered against inspector Bhishmpal Singh, who was absconding after the incident came to light.



A police official of Deoria said the initial investigation had revealed that the offending video was recorded on June 22 when the inspector was posted as in-charge of Bhatni police station. Narrating the sequence of events, the official said the inspector was seen masturbating on his chair while the two women, seated opposite him, were talking about a land dispute with their relatives.

The complainant said she, along with her mother, visited Bhatni police station at least thrice but their complaint was never heard. She said the inspector in-charge Bhismhmpal Singh was touching himself in front of the two when they visited him.

“I ignored him at least twice before deciding to record his act on camera and expose him in front of his seniors and public,” she emphasised.

She said she secretly shot the video when the inspector repeated the act on June 22 and later shared it with some senior officials.

