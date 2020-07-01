UP cop masturbates before woman complainant; she records it, files FIR

The inspector was told to surrender but has been missing since then. (Videograb)

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district has gone missing after he was caught on camera masturbating while interacting with a mother-daughter duo, who had come to file a complaint in a land dispute case. Shri Pati Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP), Deoria, on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to help find the absconding officer while police teams also carried out raids to nab him.

Police officials said the inspector was accused of touching his private parts intentionally to sexually harass the two women while talking to them in his office chamber.

Mishra said an FIR under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (act with intent to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC has been registered against inspector Bhisma Pal Singh.

He said the inspector was told to surrender but has been missing since then.

Another police official of Deoria said the initial investigation had revealed that the video was recorded on June 22 when the inspector was posted as in-charge of Bhatni police station. Narrating the sequence of events, the official said the inspector was seen masturbating on his chair while the two women, seated opposite him, were talking about a land dispute with their relatives.

The complainant said she, along with her mother, visited Bhatni police station at least thrice but their complaint was never heard. She said the inspector in-charge Bhisma Pal Singh was touching himself in front of the two when they visited him.

“I ignored him at least twice before deciding to record his act on camera and expose him in front of his seniors and public,” she emphasised.

She said she secretly shot the video when the inspector repeated the act on June 22 and later shared it with some senior officials.

The inspector was suspended on June 26 and finally the FIR was lodged on June 30 when local journalists started questioning the SP after the video went viral.