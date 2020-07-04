UP cops out on raid were killed by their own weapons, says autopsy report

Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey, after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur on July 4. (PTI)

Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey and his accomplices used the weapons snatched from the police to gun down eight police personnel at Bikru village in Kanpur early on Friday, the post-mortem examination confirmed.

Officials also said the autopsy report corroborated initial findings that the criminal had used the police weapons to kill them.

Doctors took out AK-47 cartridges from the body of constable Jitendra Kumar, according to the post-mortem report.

The AK 47 rifle was one of the five weapons looted from the policemen during the failed raid on Dubey’s house. The others were an INSAS rifle, a Glock pistol and two 9 mm pistols. The autopsy showed the bullets went through the bodies of four constables, indicating that they were shot from extremely close range, forensic experts said.

In addition, the doctors retrieved pieces of .315 and .312 bore bullets, which were fired from rifles and single or double barrel guns, the experts added.

The maximum seven bullets hit sub-inspector Anoop Kumar Singh, the experts said.

Deputy SP Devendra Mishra was shot in the head, chest and legs from close range as doctors found carbon deposits around the wounds, said officials who were part of the investigation.

As a result, his head was blown off and the ‘neck was reduced to half’, they said, adding there were deep gashes on his leg and below the waist. Bullets hit constable Jitendra Kumar, who was shot five times, in the hands, chest and waist region. Two bullets went through his body.

Mahesh Yadav, Shivrajpur station officer, was shot in the face, back and chest five times, according to the post-mortem findings. Four bullets were found lodged in the body of sub-inspector Nebulal.

The autopsy also showed that constable Babloo Kumar was shot in the temple and the chest while the body of Rahul Kumar had four gunshot wounds, they said. Constable Sultan Singh was shot five times.

Brajesh Shrivastava, Superintendent of police (Rural), said the rounds and their pieces recovered during the autopsy were being sent for forensic analysis.

The forensic experts on Friday had collected a number of empty bullet casings of different bores from the ground and terraces of houses to get an understanding of weapons the criminals used to fire at the cops.

“They used rifles, guns and country-made-weapons and fired from pistols and big weapons such as AK-47,” said an official, adding a live AK-47 round was found on the spot with 9mm rounds.