Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP court grants bail to two Tablighi Jamaat members who hid in a mosque after Delhi meet

UP court grants bail to two Tablighi Jamaat members who hid in a mosque after Delhi meet

The Tablighi Jamaat members were accused of spreading coronavirus after attending a gathering of the religious sect in Delhi.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:19 IST

By Jitendra Sarin | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Several Tablighi Jamaat members were detained in Delhi earlier this year after they were found congregating in Delhi without permission. (ANI Photo/Representative)

Two Tablighi Jamaat members, accused of hiding in a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Pryagraj from authorities and also of spreading the Covid-19 infection, have been granted bail by a local court on Friday.

Additional district judge Veerbhadra Singh allowed the bail applications of Ashraf from Kerala and Shahzan Ali from West Bengal after hearing their counsel.

A crackdown on Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended a mass religious gathering in Delhi earlier this year despite restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, was carried out across the state and elsewhere in the country in March and April. Many of the attendees, who fanned out to different states, were found to be infected with the virus.

Earlier, on June 2, the local court here granted bail to Prof Mohammed Shahid, a suspended faculty member of the Allahabad University, and eight other Tablighi Jamaat members who are accused in the case.



Also Read: In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid-19

Prof Shahid was arrested on April 21 on the charge of arranging a shelter for foreign and Indian Tablighi Jamaat members in the city and for not informing the police about their presence.

Shahid was a professor in the department of political science of Allahabad University. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi along with many of the foreign members of the religious sect and had allegedly not disclosed this information to the police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Shahid and several others on April 1 under the Epidemic Diseases Act at Shivkuti police station of Prayagraj and he was arrested on April 21. Later, the university administration suspended him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t know where things on Sushant’s depression are from
Aug 21, 2020 18:38 IST
Biden’s electoral strategy | HT Editorial
Aug 21, 2020 18:37 IST
Lorna Florence tells us how to do fitness, fashion, and travel - All at once!
Aug 21, 2020 18:36 IST
Covid-19 and the heroic role of women health workers | Opinion
Aug 21, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.