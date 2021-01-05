UP Covid-19 vaccination dry run today. Cops, Anganwadi workers among others to help

Authorities at King George Medical University conduct the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Lucknow . (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh will conduct a dry run or a mock drill on Tuesday at six sites in every district to assess the preparedness for administering the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The state government has released detailed guidelines for the statewide dry run which will start at 10am. “This drive will be carried out in six sites in every district - three of them urban and three rural,” Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary (health) said on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 588,882 on Monday as 714 fresh cases were reported and the death toll stood at 8,413 after 10 more people succumbed to the infection.

Here is how and where the dry run will take place:

1. The dry run will begin at 10am and end by 4pm.

2. Each session room will be given a list of 25 beneficiaries and the procedures of vaccination will be taken up.

3. Police will ensure smooth and safe transport of the vaccine from cold chain points to vaccination sites during Covid-19 vaccine inoculation drill.

4. One vaccination team would vaccinate 100 beneficiaries. There would be up to 180 vaccination sessions run by about 350 vaccination teams, said a press statement.

5. Home guards, policemen and Anganwadi workers will be deployed during the dry run.

6. The sites will have a waiting area, vaccination room and an observation room, among others.

7. Police personnel deployed for smooth transport of the vaccine will submit their mobile and vehicles numbers to the nodal officers to avoid any confusion.

8. The police vehicle drivers will also keep their GPS locators on while transportation of vaccine takes place from cold chain points to the vaccination sites.

9. Each vaccination site will have a nodal officer.

10. Lucknow will have the dry run at 12 places, which includes six places that have already had the dry run on January 2 – King George’s Medical University, PGI, community health centres Mal and Malihabad, Lohia institute and Sahara hospital.

11. The other six places are Medanta hospital, Lok Bandhu hospital, RSM Hospital, Era Medical College and community health centres Indira Nagar and Kakori.

12. Ghaziabad officials said they have identified IDST College at Modi Nagar, ITS Dental College at Muradnagar and community health centre at Loni as three sites in rural areas while three urban sites were designated for the dry run at Gayatri Hospital in Lohiya Nagar, Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, and Santosh Hospital near old bus stand.

13. The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has identified six medical facilities where the health workers will be apprised by the trained officials about the methods of vaccination. These sites include the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (better known as Child PGI) in Noida, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, Sharda hospital and community health centres of Bisrakh, Dadri and Bhangel blocks.

