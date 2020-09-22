Sections
Home / India News / ‘UP cultural centre of India’: Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project

At the virtual meet, the UP chief minister mentioned how the state shares its borders with seven states and a country. He also highlighted that the holy cities of Varanasi and Ayodhya are both in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh, Aug 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a conference, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with several leading members of the film fraternity over his proposal of a new film city in the state.

Addressing members of the industry, Adityanath stressed on what makes the state the ‘cultural centre’ of the country, as he pointed out that Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with seven states and a neighbouring country (Nepal).

“Uttar Pradesh has borders with seven states and one country. This is the cultural centre of the entire country. World’s oldest city Varanasi and Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya, both are in the state,” Adityanath said.

He also said the new film city will come up near the site of the historical city of Hastinapur. On connectivity, meanwhile, CM Yogi mentioned Uttar Pradesh has seven functional airports, while work is going on at two dozen more airports.



“The new film city will be near the historic city of Hastinapur as the land identified is close to the city. Hastinapur has tremendous contribution in the history of our country. Film city will be between the holy rivers of Ganga and Yamuna,” he said.

“You (the filmmakers) will get great connectivity. We are developing the Jewar international airport and will connect the area with metro service. A world-class electronic and financial city is also being planned in the area around the proposed film city,” he further said.

The film city, which was proposed by the chief minister last week, is likely to come up in the state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Incidentally, the district already boasts of a film city, located at Sector 16 A in Noida.

According to people aware of developments, Adityanath has instructed officials to look for land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway for this ambitious project.

