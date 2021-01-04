Sections
UP: Dalit family claims beaten up by village strongmen for using hand pump, leaves home

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Banda

The family member said they left their home because of the fear of the strongmen and are now living in a hut in a farm. (File photo)

A Dalit family has left their home in a village here after they were allegedly beaten up and threatened with dire consequences by local strongmen for using a government hand pump, a family member claimed on Monday.

The police have booked three people in connection with the incident. However, they did not comment on the family’s claim of leaving their house.

A member of the Dalit family from Tendura village under Bisanda police station told PTI that on December 25, he along with his father had gone to get water from the hand pump. Some strongmen living in their neighbourhood beat him and his 80-year-old father with sticks for using the hand pump.

He claimed the strongmen also threatened to burn him and his father alive in their home.



The family member said they left their home because of the fear of the strongmen and are now living in a hut in a farm.

In an application to the superintendent of police, the family alleged that though the local police has registered a case, there is no mention of injuries sustained by the octogenarian father.

SHO of Bisanda police station Narendra Pratap Singh told PTI that it is a case of beating that is being investigated by the Baberu circle officer. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the family, a case has been registered against three people.

